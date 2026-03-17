KKR’s Rana to miss most of the IPL

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana is likely to miss a significant part of the upcoming IPL as he continues to recover from a knee surgery he underwent last month.

According to a report, the BCCI is yet to fix a timeline for his return. Rana, who sustained a ligament strain in his right knee injury during India’s T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa, is currently undergoing rehabilitation, with “no firm date of return earmarked by the BCCI medical team yet”.

The pacer had pulled up after delivering just one over in that game and was subsequently ruled out of the T20 World Cup following surgery. He was replaced by Mohammed Siraj, who played one match (against the USA) during India’s title-winning campaign.

Rana was on Sunday awarded the Best International Debutant award at the BCCI Naman Awards.