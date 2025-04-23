KKR losing confidence? Bravo feels so

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen are “low on confidence” right now, team’s mentor Dwayne Bravo conceded after the franchise slumped to its fifth loss in eight IPL matches this season but refused to blame the much-talked about Eden Gardens pitch for the side’s woes.

KKR were handed a 39-run loss by Gujarat Titans here on Monday with skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s 36-ball 50 being the only knock of substance in the steep chase of 198 here.

“IPL is a tough tournament, and when you don’t start well, you know, batsmen go into a period where they lose confidence,” Bravo said at the post-match media interaction, summing up the mood in the dressing room.

“That’s what’s happening at the moment. So like I said, we just have to keep backing them, and hopefully they come good...our batters, low in confidence and normally runs bring confidence. Form brings confidence. And we, at the moment, to be honest, don’t have that confidence,” he explained.“He wants to play for us and we welcome him.

Last night’s loss came close on the heels of an embarrassing collapse against Punjab Kings, where they were bundled out for 95 while chasing 112.