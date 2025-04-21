KKR desperate to win against table-toppers GT

Kolkata: The stage is set for a high-stakes IPL 2025 clash at the Eden Gardens on Monday, as table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) take on a wounded Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 39 of the season. It promises to be a contest between GT’s relentless consistency and KKR’s desperate hunger to stay in the playoff race.

KKR return home after an embarrassing defeat to Punjab Kings, where their brittle batting lineup crumbled for a paltry 95 in pursuit of a modest 112-run target. With the campaign slipping away, all eyes are on the KKR think-tank — will they persist with the current XI, or ring in changes?

There’s a strong case for the latter. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rovman Powell could be drafted in, possibly at the expense of Quinton de Kock and the out-of-form Andre Russell. Moeen Ali, too, might be handed a more defined role as KKR seek answers in the middle order.

The bowling, however, remains KKR’s silver lining. Anrich Nortje has hit the ground running since his return, and with Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana forming a lively pace trio alongside him, the home side has reason to believe. Spin duties, as always, rest on the experienced shoulders of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

But standing in their way is a GT outfit riding high on momentum — and confidence. Their most recent victory, a clinical chase of a 200+ target, only underlines their all-round strength. With Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Butler, and Shahrukh Khan all contributing with the bat, Gujarat’s lineup looks both deep and dangerous.

Their bowling, too, is as balanced as it is potent. Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj form an intimidating pace battery, while the spin duo of Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan continues to torment opposition batters with guile and control.

The Eden Gardens surface, too, will be a factor. KKR have struggled to settle on a winning formula at home, and the presence of ex-KKR players Prasidh and Ishant in the opposition camp only adds to their dilemma. The choice of pitch could play a decisive role in how the match unfolds.

There are key individual battles to watch — not least, the opening KKR batters squaring off against the ever-threatening Mohammed Siraj. Venkatesh Iyer, in particular, is under pressure to justify his hefty Rs 20 crore price tag, while Ramandeep Singh has yet to convince with the bat.

Conversely, GT’s Shubman Gill will aim to anchor the innings once again, with Sai Kishore — the wiry, wily left-arm spinner with the signature curls — poised to trouble the KKR middle order.

While rain is not currently forecast, the unpredictability of Kolkata’s infamous Nor’westers may yet make an appearance — another wildcard in a fixture that already brims with intrigue.

For GT, a win would further consolidate their dominance at the top of the table. For KKR, the stakes are higher — a loss here would mean they must win five of their remaining six games to stay alive in the playoff hunt.It’s consistency versus urgency. Calm versus chaos. Titans versus Knights. And at Eden Gardens, it rarely gets bigger than this.