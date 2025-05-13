KIYG: Sprinter Aditya turns up the heat

Patna: Sprinter Aditya Pisal emerged the fastest athlete, clocking a record time, as Maharashtra continued to lead the medal tally at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Tuesday.

On another sweltering day, Pisal clocked 10.62 seconds in 100m to erase the previous meet record of 10.63 seconds set by Sadanand Kumar in Panchkula in 2022.

Uttar Pradesh’s Kadir Khan broke the 400m record twice inside 24 hours as KIYG saw a spate of good performances at the Patliputra Sports Complex.

Pisal ran a blistering race to win the showpiece event with Bihar’s Prince Kumar, who timed 10.64 seconds to finish a close second while Maharashtra’s Rudra Sachin Shini (10.78s) won the bronze.