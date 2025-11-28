KIUG: Jain Univ remains on top

jaipur: Jain University’s Bhavya Sachdeva bagged a golden double in the individual swimming events and added another gold in the women’s 4x100m medley relay, taking her overall tally to seven at the Khelo India University Games here on Thursday.

Bhavya, who had won one individual and one relay gold on the first two days of competition, began her gold medal march on Thursday in the women’s 800m freestyle category with a timing of 9:37.41s here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium complex.

The first Indian women to win an Asian Aquatic Championships medal earlier this year, Bhavya returned to the pool a few minutes later to win the 200m freestyle event with a time of 2:13.55s.

Jain University swimmers expectedly dominated the pool events, winning eight of the 11 gold medals on offer to take their overall gold medal tally to 20.

Guru Nanak Dev University and Lovely Professional University were locked in a neck-and-neck battle for the second spot in the medals tally, as the latter bagged three gold medals in archery and one in shooting to take their gold

medals tally to 13.