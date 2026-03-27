KITG: Triple delight for Manikanta

Raipur: Karnataka swimmer Manikanta L completed a hat-trick of gold medals, dominating the 200m individual medley while Odisha’s Anjali Munda clinched her second consecutive yellow metal in the women’s event on day two of the Khelo India Tribal Games here on Thursday.

Hosts Chhattisgarh also had a reason to rejoice as local hope Anushka Bhagat added a second silver to her tally, finishing second in the women’s 200m IM race. Manikanta, who had won the 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly gold on the opening day, continued to dominate the field as he won the 200m IM race with a time of 2:25.93s.