Kiran fails to enter main draw of Hong Kong Open

Kowloon: India’s Kiran George, who won the Indonesia Masters title last weekend, failed to keep the momentum going as he could not make the main draw, bowing out in the men’s singles qualification round of the Hong Kong Open here on Tuesday.

George was shown the door by Malaysia’s Jun Hao Leong 20-22, 21-14, 14-21 in the second round of qualification.

The Indian had earlier defeated Chinese Taipei’s Yu Jen Chi 21-15, 21-17 in the opening round of

the qualifiers.