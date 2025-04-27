Kings & Knights split points

Kolkata: Punjab Kings and KKR split the points at Eden Gardens on a night when both the teams would go back thinking whether it was a good thing or bad. The one point helped the Kings break into the top four, whereas KKR languished in the seventh spot with 7 points. Needing 202 to win, KKR were 7/0 loss at the end of the first over when the Norwesters hit.

Earlier, Punjab won the toss and elected to bat and showed why they are ahead of KKR on the leaderboard. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh ensured that none of the KKR bowlers had any impact. The surprise inclusion of Chetan Sakaria in such a crucial match proved to be a giant misfire. The bowler went for 39 in his four overs and cut a sorry sight. Arya and Singh went hammer and tongs from the first ball and KKR did not have an answer to the Punjab onslaught. It took just 27 balls for Arya to get to a fifty. He picked his bowlers beautifully: 11 off 12 against spin, and 43 off 16 against pace.