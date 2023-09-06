King’s Cup: India face tough Iraq test sans Chhetri

India will sorely miss their talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri as they return to action after two months against higher-ranked Iraq in the four-team King’s Cup, here on Thursday.

Chhetri, who played a key role in India’s title triumph in the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship, has taken a break to spend time with his wife following the birth of their son.

The Igor Stimac-coached side returns to action on the back of winning a hat-trick of titles that also include the Tri-Nation tournament in Imphal in March. Ranked 29 places above India in the FIFA rankings, Iraq, who recently won the Arabian Gulf Cup, will start as firm favourites in the four-nation tournament where the winners of the two round robin matches play the final.

In the other match, hosts Thailand will take on Lebanon later in the day.

The two losing teams will fight for the bronze medal before Sunday’s final.

That India are yet to defeat Iraq in six matches (four losses, two draws) make this all the more difficult for the Stimac-coached side.

The last time India took on Iraq, the Blue Tigers lost 0-2 in a Sharjah friendly before the 2011 Asian Cup.

“I hope that we’re going to give everything on the pitch to do something good against a strong side like Iraq, who are Arabian Gulf Cup champions,” said Stimac in the pre-match media interaction.

“After beating Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, they are one of the clear favourites in the upcoming Asian Cup. So it’s going to be very difficult for us, but I hope our boys will enjoy the game,” he added.

Iraq are coached by Jesus Casas, junior to Stimac by six years and was a youth team player for Spanish side C diz CF, where the Croatian played for two seasons between 1992 and 1994. “I’m very happy to be seated here with an old friend from my playing days in Spain,” Stimac said. Casas also showed respect for India.

“India are not easy. We have watched their matches. They are a very good team, very organised. They know a lot of ways to attack. They can play short ball and long ball. But our target is to win this tournament and prepare for the World Cup qualifiers,” Casas said.

India will be without their star performer Chhetri, who has 92 international goals to his credit.