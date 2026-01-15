King Kohli reclaims top spot in ODI rankings

Dubai: India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for batters, replacing Rohit Sharma, after scoring a brilliant half-century against New Zealand in the first match of the three-game series in Vadodara.

At 37, this marks his return to number one position for the first time since July 2021, while former India skipper Rohit has slipped to third spot.

India defeated the Black Caps by fourwickets on Sunday with Kohli scoring a 91-ball 93, which also made him the second-highest run-getter in men’s international cricket behind Sachin Tendulkar.Kohli’s recent performances in ODIs have been nothing short of phenomenal. He scored an unbeaten 74 against Australia, 135, 102 and 65 not out against the visiting South Africans and 93 against New Zealand in his last five outings.

Kohli had gained the top ranking for the first time in October 2013 and it is his 11th different spell in the top spot. As of today, he has been at the top for a total of 825 days -- 10th most by any player, and the most by an Indian batter.

India’s ODI skipper Shubman Gill has maintained his fifth spot, while Shreyas Iyer is the other Indian batter in the top-10. New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has gained a spot following his blazing 84 off 71 in the first ODI, and is just one rating point behind Kohli, who is on 785. Mitchell’s teammate Devon Conway climbed three spots to secure the 29th position as he continues to score runs at the top. India pacer Mohammed Siraj has risen five spots to sit in 15th position along with Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the ODI bowler rankings.

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, following a career-best performance of 4 for 41 runs, has jumped 27 places.