King Kohli hits 49th ODI century, equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Kolkata: Virat Kohli turned his 35th birthday into one big party at the Eden Gardens on Sunday night. Just that, instead of cutting a cake and partying, the rock star of Indian cricket slammed his 49th ODI hundred to equal the God Of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar’s record.



Coming in a big match against South Africa in the ICC World Cup, 70,000 lucky spectators inside the arena and millions around the world celebrated Virat’s historic hundred.

“It was a tricky track to bat on. I am thankful to God for this moment,” said Kohli just after the unbeaten 101 where his sweat-drenched forehead reflected the effort he had put in. For days in a row, Kolkata, a city which loves its sport and athletes, had been preparing for this big occasion.

Fans had started wearing the Virat Kohli “mask” since the last two days. Not all could get inside the refurbished stadium, yet, TV screens, cell phones and every gizmo was used to capture the Virat moment for posterity.

As the Delhi-born cricketer now residing in Mumbai got to the triple digit mark, he took off his helmet and raised his bat and looked towards the sky. It was his way of thanking the divine forces for preserving him so beautifully.

Just imagine, in 2011, Virat had lifted Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulder after India had won the World Cup. On Sunday evening, the entire focus was on one man, Virat Kohli.

For him to bat deep, engage in a thrilling contest with Kagiso Rabada, was a reflection of his willpower and energy. He knew, he had to stay till the end. This was not a ton for just himself, it was for India.

Sample this, how many people work on their birthdays. Most would chill out. No, Virat had to spend another day in office, which is the cricket arena. He had taken a haircut on Saturday, appeared fresh. Yet, what catches the eye is Virat’s hunger for runs, fitness of the highest order where discipline and eating a vegan diet are important.

Most would see the glint in Virat’s eyes. It is for two reasons. He loves the spotlight and also wears contact lens due to myopia. Yet, he does not let anything affect him.

On Sunday, Virat knew the wicket was slow and the ball was gripping. To have scored his 49th ODI century was great statistics but for fans. Yet, from a team perspective, the former India captain was just doing his job.

There are many shades of Virat Kohli, cricket fans have seen. He is cricket’s all format guy, can adapt to the needs of ODIs, Tests and T20 internationals like a diligent student. It is his love for cricket and wanting to keep excelling which sees him so fit at 35. Someone like Sachin Tendulkar had also been around for long but the way Virat Kohli has stamped his class marks him out as special.

The best part, despite losing captaincy, he loves to play for India. How long can this show go on? Well, the way Virat Kohli has preserved himself, he can continue for a few years more. After all, he is the face of cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Before that, even during this World Cup, fans could get to see Virat score his 50th ODI hundred. Truly, a feat of Himalayan heights!