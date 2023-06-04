Khelo Indian University Games: PUC regains crown

Lucknow: Panjab University, Chandigarh (PUC), regained their overall champions crown after a gap of one edition as despite a clean sweep in fencing, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, fell short on the final day of competitions at the Khelo Indian University Games (KIUG).

National Games champion Yash Ghangas was the other star attraction on the final day, thrilling all at the B.B.D. University grounds in Lucknow, to pick up the gold for Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU) in the men’s 100+kg category in judo.

The other four golds on the final day went to Mumbai University (judo women’s 78+kg), Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) who won the men’s group traditional yogasana gold at the SAC hall of the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) campus in Varanasi and Chandigarh University (CU) and Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, who picked up the two golds in weightlifting at the G.B. University in Greater Noida.

PUC therefore finished with an overall tally of 69 medals including 26 gold, 17 silver and 26 bronze medals. GNDU amassed 24 gold, 27 silver and 17 bronze medals to finish second and in the top three for the first time.

Jain University, Karnataka, last time’s champions, were third with 16 gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals. Jain, however, will have the solace of having the most successful male and female athletes of the KIUG 2022 UP.