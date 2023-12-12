‘Khelo India Para games will help India bag over 200 medals by ’30’

New Delhi: Para Khelo India Games will help India achieve the target of more than 200 medals by 2030 at the Asian Para Games, said Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur.



The Minister spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the Para Khelo India games in New Delhi on Monday,

Accompanied by legends in para sports, Deepa Malik, Bhavina Patel, Sumit Antil and more, Anurag Thakur participated in the torch relay before declaring the Khelo India Para Games open.

“This is a historic moment for Indian sports as the first-ever Khelo India Para Games is being held in the national Capital setting the ball rolling for a new movement in the sports eco system of the country. This initiative is a significant step towards providing equal opportunities for all athletes, regardless of their abilities. Khelo India Para Games signifies the New India,” Anurag Thakur said.

Encouraging the participants, Thakur said, “It feels very proud, to recognise your efforts to come and participate here. There are over 3000 people including athletes and officials who are here for the Games and a total of 276 gold medals are up for grabs. I wish each and every athlete the very best.”

Congratulating the efforts of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Nisith Parmanik, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said, “We are grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who implemented the use of the word Divyang instead of the word Viklang, and he insisted on not using the word disabled but call them differently-abled. It is his visionary efforts that is encouraging people to change their thinking. The central government’s aim behind organising the Khelo India Para Games is to empower all para athletes. The government has initiated several key projects for the welfare of the differently-abled.

The glitzy event witnessed scintillating performance by the Himachal Pradesh Police Band whose melody invoked patriotism. The inaugural Khelo India Para Games is being organized at three venues – Indira Gandhi Stadium, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting Range. Competition will be held in seven para sports athletics, shooting, archery, football, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting. Some of India’s top international para stars like Sheetal Devi, Bhavina Patel, Ashok and others will participate. This week-long sports festival will be a symbol of inclusivity as well celebrate human dignity.