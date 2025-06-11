Khelo India is the driving factor behind country’s sports push

new delhi: In recent years, India has witnessed an exponential growth in terms of nurturing talent and churning out champions alike.

For any nation to excel in sports, a robust grassroots level is a must and timely introduction of policies is equally essential. The Indian government has seemingly ticked both the boxes. From designating a big chunk of the Budget to introducing various schemes, it has provided a solid platform for players to shine on the biggest stage.

The Budget allocation is the primary precursor to the government’s commitment to cultivate a sporting culture in the country. A record Rs 3,974 crore has been allocated to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for FY 2025-2026. This marks an increase of 130.9 % from FY 2014-15, when the allocated amount was Rs 1,643 crore. The Khelo India programme, being the flagship central government sports scheme, has received Rs 1,000 crore out of the Rs 3,974 crore.

The hefty investment in the country’s premier sporting initiative goes on, and rightly so. It has been key in identifying and nurturing raw talent through its batches of annual events like Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India University Games, Khelo India Winter Games and Khelo India Para Games.

Launched in 2016-17, the scheme also received an extension of five years in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 3,790.50 crore.

One doesn’t have to look far to gauge the impact of Khelo India. Consider this: When the maiden KIYG was launched in 2018, it had only 18 sports. Fast forward to 2025, its seventh edition, held in Bihar, featured 27 sports. Overall, 17 editions of the Khelo India Games have been conducted, with participation from over 50,000 athletes. Additionally, more than 1,300 athletes each took part in Khelo India Para Games 2023 and 2025.

Over the years, it has also acted as a production line for several elite Indian athletes. Olympics medallist shooter Manu Bhaker, 2022 Commonwealth Games gold-winning weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnuga and 2021 World Championships silver medallist Anshu Malik all have been associated with the Khelo India programme at some point in their lives.

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), sports ministry’s flagship programme for the elite and up-and-coming athletes, aims to assist them in their preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics. Divided into core and developmental groups, its main goal is to give medal contenders and high performers specialised training, resources, and financial support. This scheme has been at the heart of India’s meteoric rise in the Olympics. From 2000 to 2012, India had won 11 medals. That number has risen to 15 for the period between 2016-2024. In the case of the Paralympics, the number of medals increased from four in Rio 2016 to 19 in Tokyo 2020 and a peak of 29 in Paris 2024, where 84 Indian athletes took part.