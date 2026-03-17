Kerr lifts Aussies past China & into Asian Cup final

Perth: Sam Kerr dispensed with the backflip that was a trademark celebration of her early goals, pointing an index finger to her head this time after producing a moment of brilliance to secure Australia’s 2-1 win over China and a spot in the Women’s Asian Cup.

The Chelsea forward enhanced her reputation as Australian soccer’s all-time leading scorer when she arrowed in a left-foot shot from an acute angle in the 58th minute to seal the semifinal victory over defending champion China on Tuesday night.

As much as she’s loved playing the tournament opener and two knockout games in her childhood hometown of Perth, Kerr noted Australia had taken the harder route to the final by finishing second in its group — on goal difference — to South Korea. That gave the 2022 finalists South Koreans the bigger stadiums for the quarterfinals and semifinals in Sydney, where they’ll take on Japan

on Wednesday for the other spot in the final.

Kerr was a junior member of the squad the last time Australia won the Women’s Asian Cup in 2010, and scored in the final against North Korea.

Now she has 73 goals for the Matildas and, unlike her limited appearances in the run to the 2023 World Cup semifinals at home because of injury, Kerr has played a leading role in the continental

championship.