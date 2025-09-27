Kept ticking

Madrid: Barcelona overcame a blunder by goalkeeper Joan García to come from behind and win 3-1 at promoted Oviedo in the

Spanish league.

Barcelona trailed after García gave the ball away when he left the area and Alberto Reina scored for the hosts with a shot from near the midfield circle.

The Catalan club rallied in the second half with goals by Eric García, Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo to secure its fifth win in six league matches.

The result left Barcelona two points behind leader Real Madrid, which won 4-1 at promoted Levante on Tuesday to maintain a perfect record after six rounds.

“In the first half we struggled with the scoring opportunities but in the second we picked up the pace and got the three goals and the victory that is very important for us,” Lewandowski said.

Joan García's mistake came as he ventured outside the area to intercept a long pass in the 33rd minute. He used his right thigh to get the ball over one opponent and then his left foot to clear another Oviedo player, but ended up sending the ball into the middle of the field near where Alberto Reina was standing.

Reina immediately sent a booming one-touch shot over the Barcelona defenders and into the open net from about 35 meters (yards) away. The ball bounced once just ahead of the line before going in.

Europa League: Villa win

London: Captain John McGinn's early goal was enough to give Aston Villa its first win of the season as the English side beat Bologna 1-0 in the Europa League.

McGinn beat Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski with a low left-foot shot from outside the area 13 minutes into the match at Villa Park.

In one of the early kickoffs, veteran striker Olivier Giroud came off the bench to score a late goal and give Lille a 2-1 win over Brann. The 38-year-old former Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan and Los Angeles FC striker surged into the area to meet a cross form Tiago Santos and head home the winner 10 minutes from time.