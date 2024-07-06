Keep your faith in us, we will not disappoint you: Hamrmanpreet

New Delhi: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh understands that Indian men’s hockey team will enter the Paris Games with huge expectations and promised to return from the French Capital with grand success which they would celebrate with passionate fans, just like the triumphant cricket team.

Eight-time champions India had ended their 41-year-old medal drought in Tokyo by winning a bronze medal.

“When we won a medal in Tokyo, it was like a tonic for hockey in India. This time our responsibility has increased and everyone knows how much love and respect we have received after that medal,” Harmanpreet told PTI Bhasha.

“I will only say that you (countrymen) have been with us since the first day and we have also tried to give our best. This time too, we will give our 100 per cent from first to last match. Keep your faith in us, we will not disappoint you.”

Just like any other Indian, Harmanpreet was brimming with pride after India ended their 17-year-old wait for another T20 World Cup title.

The Indian cricket team was accorded an unprecedented welcome on its return to the country.

A grand victory parade was organised followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.