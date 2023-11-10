‘Keep learning new strokes’

New Delhi: The great Virat Kohli has placed more importance on having the ability to add new strokes as a batter rather than the technique. The 35-year-old himself displayed the ability to come up with special shots when he smashed Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf for back-to-back sixes in the T20 World Cup last year.

One was a straight six off a length ball, dubbed as the shot of the century, which Kohli himself could not explain post the game, and the other was a pick-up shot over fine leg.

Kohli relived that Haris Rauf over and the match-winning 82 not out off 53 balls with Star Sports ahead of Diwali.

“There is one thing that is practice on technique and on skill. There is one where you think about techniques that you can use to win the match or if I can play like this, this is an improvement for sure.

A lot of people don’t know this about improvement of batting. “Improvement happens when you think what can I add to my game to win the match. You don’t do it to become a complete batsman. Very few people know that to technically look good you don’t practice; it is so that I can learn a new shot and I can score runs for the team and win the match.

“I can cover all the spaces and score runs, and that should be the motivation,” said Kohli.

Recalling the straight six off Rauf on Oct 23, the shot that broke the internet, Kohli added: “I have seen this a lot of times, but

these small things in the middle, these are very special because obviously, you have lived these moments but you haven’t seen it again.

“Just those little moments are something that I feel very nostalgic about, and in a good way. Till this date, I don’t know how I pulled off that shot but it happened.”