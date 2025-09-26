Keep calm & ‘enjoy moment’

Bengaluru: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur knows that fans have placed heaps of expectations on her side ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup at home, and she wants to enjoy the moment without succumbing to the pressure to land a maiden title.

India will start their campaign in the tournament with a match against Sri Lanka on September 30 at Guwahati.

"I think leading your country is always a very special moment for any player, but leading your country in ODI World Cup is even more special, and on top of that, it is a home World Cup, so it's even more special," Harmanpreet said during a captains' press meet organised by the ICC.

"I mean, it's unbelievable because, you know, when I started playing I never even thought I would get the opportunity to lead my country, it was only in a dream. The ODI World Cup is happening after 12 years (at home), and I think it is going to be very amazing for all of us. It's all about enjoying this moment and not taking too much pressure," she added.

India will come up against arch-rivals Pakistan at Colombo on October 5, but Harmanpreet wanted to focus on cricket rather than worrying about the political connotations of the match.

The recent Indo-Pak contests in the ongoing Asia Cup at the UAE saw some heated moments when some players engaged in over-the-top celebrations and verbal altercations.

"Well, we can only control one thing which is playing cricket on the field and we are not thinking of other things. Because as cricketers, we can only control the things we have in our hand. But in other parts, I have zero control and I don't even take those things into my mind.

'India will be tough to beat'

Talking about pressure, Australian captain Alyssa Healy will have a rich legacy to live up to. Defending champions Australia have seven trophies in their cabinet, and is that record a millstone around her neck?

"I don't think it's quite in Australian culture to get too complacent about things at any point in time. And I don't think it gets any easier. I think India in their home conditions are going to be really, really tough to beat.I think this ODI World Cup is going to be one of the strongest ones that I have been a part of. As a skipper, I'm really looking forward to that challenge of going out there and competing against some of the best teams in the world," said Healy. Australia recently beat India 2-1 in an ODI series at to make a statement.