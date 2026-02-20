Karnataka enter Ranji Trophy final

Lucknow: Karnataka entered the Ranji Trophy final after a hiatus of 11 years, advancing by virtue of a first innings lead from their drawn semifinal match against Uttarakhand here on Thursday.

Karnataka will face Jammu and Kashmir in the title clash at Hubballi from February 24.

Resuming the fifth and final day from their overnight 299 for six, Karnataka lost the remaining four wickets quickly to get bowled out for 323 for an overall lead of 826 runs.

Uttarakhand fought through fifties by Avneesh Sudha (66), Sachin Rawat (53 not out) and Abhay Negi (57 not), thwarting Karnataka’s ambitions for an outright win.

They finished their second innings at 260 for six.

However, the massive first innings lead was enough for them to ensure a passage to the final.

Karnataka were pressing for an outright win after reducing Uttarakhand to 156 for six mid-way through the second session.

But Negi and Rawat hung in there, adding 104 runs for the seventh wicket before both the captains decided to shake hands some 30 minutes after tea. agencies