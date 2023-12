New Delhi: Karan Sehrawat of Haryana and Divya TS of Karnataka emerged victorious at the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol trials (T2) here on Sunday, concluding the new season’s first two national selection trials for rifle and pistol.

The int’l season begins early in 2024, when the Indian rifle and pistol squad heads to Jakarta, to take part in the Asian Olympic qualifying event for which the teams have been already announced.