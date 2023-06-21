Kante joins Benzema at Al-Ittihad

: Saudi Arabian soccer champion Al-Ittihad has another high-profile French player to accompany Karim Benzema at the team next season.

N’Golo Kante completed his move from Chelsea on Wednesday, with Al-Ittihad welcoming the 32-year-old midfielder with a series of tweets containing the hashtag “WelcomeBox2Box” referring to his hard-running style of play.

He will reportedly earn more than

100 million across the length of a four-year deal at a club based in Jeddah and coached by former Tottenham and Wolverhampton manager Nuno Espirito Santo. It recently won the Saudi league ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Kante, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and has been one of the best players in

the Premier League in recent years as a back-to-back champion with Leicester and Chelsea, has struggled with injuries over the past two

seasons.