Kane Williamson boost for New Zealand against tricky Bangladesh

Chennai: Fortified by the return of inspirational captain and premier batter Kane Williamson, a high-flying New Zealand will believe that they can ward off a spin-heavy Bangladesh to consolidate their position on top of the table during their World Cup match here on Friday.

The Kiwis (NRR: +1.958) have four points now, same as India (NRR: +1.5) and Pakistan (NRR: +0.92) but a better Net Run Rate has kept them ahead, and a win here will free them from the chasing pack for the time being. In that context, the arrival of Williamson, who has sufficiently recovered from a post ACL injury surgery, benefits them on two counts.

Williamson is a shrewd captain who knows the ebb and flow of ODIs, and he is an excellent batter against spin, a quality that he might have to conjure against a capable Bangladesh unit on a slow Chepauk pitch.

Williamson had missed the Kiwis’ matches against England and Netherlands as Tom Latham had stood in as New Zealand captain in those games.

“For me, it’s been quite a journey (since my injury). Excited to be back in the World Cup squad. I am looking forward to it,” said Willamson on Thursday during his pre-match press meet.

But the Black Caps will continue to miss the services of senior pacer Tim Southee, who is still recovering from a procedure on his fractured thumb that he suffered during the recent ODI series against England. “Tim’s progressing well, but he won’t be playing tomorrow’s game,” said

Williamson.