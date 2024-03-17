Kane sets scoring records as Bayern rout Darmstadt 5-2 in Bundesliga

Berlin: Harry Kane has never scored so many league goals. The England captain claimed his 31st Bundesliga goal on Saturday to help Bayern Munich to a 5-2 win at last-place Darmstadt.

Kane headed in Joshua Kimmich’s cross before the break to set the record for goals in a debut Bundesliga season. Uwe Seeler scored 30 goals for Hamburg in the inaugural Bundesliga in 1963-64. Kane also eclipsed his previous best mark of 30 league goals in a season achieved with Tottenham in the Premier League in 2018 and again last season.

But Kane’s afternoon ended in pain with an ankle injury sustained late in the game after he crashed into the post trying to reach the ball. It means his participation in England’s upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium is in doubt.

Including the Champions League, where Bayern next faces Kane’s familiar foe Arsenal, the 30-year-old forward has 37 goals in 36 appearances for Bayern this season. There are still eight rounds of the Bundesliga remaining for him to chase Robert Lewandowski’s record of 41 goals in a single season.

Bayern started in control Saturday but was stunned when Darmstadt’s Mathias Honsak set up Tim Skarke to score in the 28th. Kane inadvertently set up Jamal Musiala to equalize eight minutes later.

Aleksandar Pavlovic made a great run past a host of defenders and cut the ball back for Kane, whose heavy touch set up Musiala to sweep the ball in.

Kane scored in first-half stoppage time, though there was still time before the break for Oscar Vilhelmsson to strike the crossbar at

other end.