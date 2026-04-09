Kane leads Bayern to 2-1 win over Real Madrid in CL

Madrid: Harry Kane delivered for Bayern Munich on his return from injury, scoring a goal and helping set up another in his team’s 2-1 win at Real Madrid in

the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kylian Mbappé scored Madrid’s goal after the visitors had taken a two-goal lead at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Kane had been listed as a gameday decision after missing the team’s Bundesliga match last weekend because of an ankle injury.

The result left Bayern with an edge ahead of the second leg in Germany next week as it tries to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2023-24, when it was eliminated by eventual champion Madrid.

“We are still alive, clearly,” Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa said.