Jyoti Chhatri eyes spot in India’s squad for Olympic Qualifiers

New Delhi: Boosted by her experience on Valencia tour, young forward Jyoti Chhatri is now eyeing a place in the Indian women’s hockey team for next year’s FIH Olympics Qualifiers in Ranchi.

The 19-year-old was part of the Indian team at the recently-concluded 5 Nations Tournament in Valencia. She has been a key figure in the Junior team setup for the past year and played across all six games for India at the Junior World Cup, scoring a goal during the thrilling 3-3 (3-2 SO) win over New Zealand.

She also played a prominent role during India’s gold medal-winning performance at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup this year. “The preparatory tour in Valencia has boosted my confidence as an individual and I am hopeful to get a chance to be a part of the Indian squad for the FIH Hockey Olympics Qualifiers Ranchi 2024,” she said in a press release issued by Hockey India (HI). “This past year has really helped me develop as a player and I am eager to grab on to every opportunity that comes my way. “The senior players, coaches, and support staff have been thoroughly supportive and have helped me a lot whenever needed. It is a dream for every player to represent India at the Olympics, and our journey to Paris as a team will hopefully begin in January.” While Jyoti made her senior team debut at the 4 Nations Women’s Invitational Tournament in Barcelona earlier this year against England, the 5 Nations Tournament in Valencia was another good chance for her to compete against some of the top teams - Ireland, Germany, Spain, and Belgium.

Jyoti believes her experience in Valencia has helped her grow as a player. “I was elated to be considered for the squad for the Valencia tour. It is always a great opportunity to learn when you get to train alongside the senior team,” she said.