Jyothi-Ojas pair wins archery gold medal, a first for India

Seasoned pro Jyothi Surekha Vennam and rising star Ojas Deotale combined to shoot down an archery gold for India at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

These two archers have been in good form over the last few days. Yet, to team up and do well in the mixed event was a revelation. It not only helped India boost its gold medal tally but also showcased the depth in the bow and arrow sport. Critics may say this is not an Olympic discipline but any medal at the Asian Games is big.

To say the contest was nail-biting would be stating the obvious.

The Indian duo pipped the South Korea combine of So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon 159-158. That was as close as a razor-sharp finish one could have expected in this event. Congratulatory messages poured in from morning, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also using social media platform X.

Right through the rounds, from the first, the Indian duo was showcasing its strength in hitting Bulls Eye and staying strong mentally. There have been instances in the past when the Indian archers have got overawed by the conditions, like in the 2012 London Olympics when Deepika Kumari collapsed under pressure.

For those who were watching the Indians keep their heads on their shoulders and maintain composure, challenging the South Koreans was brilliant. Perhaps, having competed in individual events earlier had made the Indians sharper. This is a sport where the slightest blip can do damage. Nerves mattered, so Surekha and Ojas showed better control over it.

“The conditions were good for us to compete in despite the wind. We were prepared for it,” said Jyothi Surekha. “This is the first gold medal in archery for India so it is a proud moment for all of us. We never worried about pressure. If you do that, it will affect the performance,” she added.

Speaking about his maiden medal in the Asian Games, Ojas was ecstatic. He showered fulsome praise on all his teammates.

“Didi (Jyothi) kept me in a cool frame of mind. She has the experience while it was the first Asiad for me. By nature, I am not an extrovert while Didi keeps talking. For us to win the first gold medal for India in the Asian Games is a proud moment,” added Ojas.