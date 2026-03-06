‘Just wanna go’ home: Sammy pleads for exit

Dubai: West Indies head coach Daren Sammy on Thursday voiced his frustration on social media as the Caribbean side remained stranded in the city for more than four days due to international airspace restrictions triggered by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The West Indies, who were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after losing to India in the Super Eight stage on Sunday, have been unable to fly back home as flight operations through parts of the Gulf region remain disrupted.

Expressing his frustration, Sammy posted on X: “I just wanna go home.” Later, a charter flight was arranged for the West Indies team to return home after the Caribbean side

“A charter has been arranged for the West Indies to fly home,” a source told PTI on Thursday.

“Got an update. That’s all WI wanted,” West Indies coach Daren Sammy tweeted.

Considering the situation in the Gulf region, several West Indies players are expected to remain in India as their respective IPL franchises are set to begin preparatory camps in the coming weeks.