Jurel to play in place of Reddy

Kolkata: In-from wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel will play the opening Test against South Africa here and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is set to be the one who makes way for him in the line-up, India’s assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Jurel, who has played seven Tests so far, has struck four centuries in his last five first-class matches, including twin hundreds against South Africa ‘A’ in Bengaluru last week.

Ten Doeschate said they were “clear” about their combination ahead of the opening Test at the Eden Gardens beginning Friday. “I think we’ve got a pretty good idea of the combination, and I don’t think you can leave them (Jurel and Pant) out for this Test -- that’s the short answer,” Ten Doeschate told reporters at a media interaction. agencies