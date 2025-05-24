Junior World Cup: Adriyan shoots down bronze; India remain on top

Suhl: Adriyan Karmakar won a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions (3P), his second medal of the tournament, as India maintained their top spot in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup here on Friday.

The 20-year-old Adriyan, who was making his world cup debut, finished with 446.6 as Olympian and former prone junior world champion Romain Aufrere of France took the gold. Two-time prone junior world champion Jens Oestli won the silver with 459.1.

Adriyan had won a silver in the 50m rifle prone event on Tuesday.

India remained on top of the medal standings with one gold, two silver and one bronze after three days of competition.

Adriyan qualified for the 45-shot final with a 588 which gave him fourth spot in the 55-strong field. Romain and Jens were first and third respectively in the qualification round. A valiant effort by 17-year-old Anoushka Thokur, also making her debut, went in vain in the women’s 3P as she finished seventh

in the final.