Junior women lose to Spain, end 10th at WC

Santiago: India ended a disappointing 10th in the FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup after being handed a 1-2 defeat by Spain in their final classification match here.

Kanika Siwach (41 st) was the sole goalscorer for India, while Natalia Vilanova (16th) and Esther Canales (36th) netted one each for Spain at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped in the 9th/10th place playoff.

It was a cagey yet entertaining first quarter as Spain were through on goal with only the goalkeeper to beat but India’s Nidhi heroically stepped out and made two back-to-back saves to keep the scores level.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s hockey team remained unbeaten on its tour of South Africa, which comprised two Test matches and one friendly.

India began with a 5-2 win, courtesy goals from Shilanand Lakra, Aditya Arjun Lalageand Amit Rohidas in the opening Test on Sunday. Captain Harmanpreet Singh then scored a brace in the second Test on Monday to salvage a 2-2 draw. The visitors wrapped up the tour with a commanding 4-1 win in the friendly

on Wednesday.