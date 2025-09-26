Jr women shooters sweep 50m rifle prone

new delhi: India's young shooters made a strong start to their ISSF Junior World Cup campaign, clinching all three medals in the women's 50m rifle prone event and adding a silver and bronze in the men's category here on Thursday.

Anushka Thokur underlined her class in the women's final, shooting series of 104.0, 103.6, 103.8, 102.2, 105.0, and 103.0 for a total of 621.6, to secure the gold medal.

Teammate Anshika followed with a 619.2 (103.2, 103.4, 101.9, 101.6, 104.7, 104.4) to take silver, while Aadhya Agrawal completed the clean sweep for India with 615.9 (102.6, 102.8, 101.7, 104.8, 101.8, 102.2) for bronze.

In the men's event, Individual Neutral Athlete Kamil Nuriakhmetov claimed gold with a 618.9 (103.3, 103.5, 103.3, 102.6, 103.0, 103.2).

India's Deependra Singh Shekhawat put up a strong fight to take silver with a 617.9 (102.9, 101.7, 103.4, 102.2, 104.6, 103.1), while Rohit Kanyan added a bronze to the host nation's tally, scoring 616.3 (101.7, 102.6, 100.9, 102.6, 105.2, 103.3).

The action continues on Friday with the men's and women's 10m air pistol final.

Men's campaign will be led by Kapil Bainsla.