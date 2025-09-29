Jr women nail 1-2-3 finish in air rifle at WC

new delhi: Ojasvi Thakur won the gold medal to lead India’s all-podium finish in the 10m air rifle women’s event at the ISSF Junior World Cup as Hrudya Shri Kondur and Shambhavi Kshirsagar secured silver and bronze, respectively, here Monday.

Ojasvi Thakur emerged as the champion with a score of 252.7, firing two brilliant 10.9s on her 8th and 16th shots to seal the gold. Hrudya Shri finished second with score of 250.2, while qualification leader Shambhavi completed the all-India podium with a 229.4 at Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The Indian trio had already stamped its authority in qualification, finishing as the top three with Shambhavi leading on 632.0, Ojasvi following with 631.9, and Hrudya third on 629.8. Croatia’s Anamarija Turk, who had qualified eighth, was the closest challenger but placed fourth in the final with 206.6.

The rest of the finalists included individual athletes Lidiia Vasileva (184.5), Varvara Kardakova (164.2), and Mariia Kruglova (142.8), as well as Slovakia’s Kamila Novotna (122.1).

In the men’s 10m air rifle final, India’s Himanshu, who had topped qualification with 633.7, kept his form intact to clinch gold with a

superb 250.9.