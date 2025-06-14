Jr women face Germany at WC

Lausanne: India have been clubbed with powerhouse Germany, Ireland and Namibia in Pool C of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, to be played in Santiago, Chile in December this year.

The 11th edition of the biennial tournament, which has been expanded to 24 teams, will have six pools of four teams each with five-time champions Netherlands in Pool A, and two-time winners Argentina in Pool B.

India have never won the prestigious tournament, finishing third in the 2013 and fourth in the 2022

edition.