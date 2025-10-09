Jr shuttlers storm into World C’ships quarters

Guwahati: India stormed into the quarterfinals of the team event at the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships for the Suhandinata Cup with a clinical win over UAE here on Wednesday.

In other ties, USA upset France while Japan got the better of top seeds Thailand to top their respective groups at the National Centre of Excellence here.

While India defeated UAE 45-37 45-34, Japan got the better of Thailand 45-42 45-34 in Group A and USA made it to the last eight stage with 45-43 45-43 win over France in Group B.

The top teams in all eight groups will compete in the quarterfinals for the coveted trophy, while the others will fight in the classification rounds. Other teams to top their respective groups include China (Group D) and Indonesia (Group F).

India, seeded second, had beaten Nepal and Sri Lanka in their earlier Group H clashes and went into the final round as the only unbeaten team in the group.

That confidence showed in the way they approached the match against UAE, who boast of having a few players who have played in the Indian domestic circuit in the past.

USA Open finalist Tanvi Sharma gave India a rousing start, defeating Prakriti Bharath of UAE 9-5. The mixed doubles combination of C Lalramsanga and Vishakha Toppo then made it 18-10 against Adithya Kiran and Sakshi Kurbkhelgi. agencies