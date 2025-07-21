Jr shuttlers bow out in quarterfinals

Solo: India’s junior team fought valiantly before suffering a narrow 104-110 defeat to former champions Japan in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships here on Monday.

In a closely contested tie under the relay scoring system, India came out strong after a narrow 11-9 loss in the opening match.

The boys’ doubles duo of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu got India on the board, followed by a composed win from the girls’ pair of Vennala Kalagotla and Reshika Uthayasooriyan. The result put India ahead at 33-26. Reshika then combined with Bhavya Chhabra to maintain the lead at 44-35, and Rounak Chouhan extended the lead.