Jr boxers ensure seven medals

bangkok: The Indian boxers continued their march towards a significant medal count at the U19 and U22 Asian Boxing Championships with seven women pugilists assuring themselves of a podium finish here on Tuesday.

Competing in the U-19 category, Yakshika (51kg), Nisha (54kg), Muskan (57kg), Vini (60kg), Nisha (65kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg) and Aarti Kumari (75kg) reached the semifinals of their respective weight classes.

India is already assured of over a dozen medals in the U22 category and the contingent will be looking to bag as many gold medals as possible in the business end of the competition.

Yakshika began India’s march in the last four stage with a hard-fought 3:2 split decision victory in the 51kg bout over Mukhtasar Alieva of Uzbekistan before Nisha showed her attacking prowess to force the referee to stop the bout against Milana Shikhshabekova of Kyrgyzstan in the 54kg contest. Muskan then came to the party and earned a unanimous decision against Robiya Ravshanova of Uzbekistan in the 57kg quarterfinals and Vini then forced the referee to stop the bout.