Joseph, Hunter win ICC Player of the Month awards

Dubai: Latest pace sensation Shamar Joseph on Tuesday became the first West Indian to win the Men’s ICC Player of the Month award for his heroics in the Australia Test series.

Ireland’s explosive young batter Amy Hunter claimed the honour in the women’s category after her dominance against Zimbabwe. The ICC revealed the award winners for January on Tuesday after shortlists were announced last week.

Joseph enjoyed a stellar start to his West Indies career. Brought into the side for their Test series against Australia, the 24-year-old made an instant impact, removing Steve Smith with his first ball in international cricket. His first outing in Test cricket saw him claim five wickets in the first innings in Adelaide, taking the prized wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green and Smith.