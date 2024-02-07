Jordan reach 1st Asian Cup final after stunning South Korea

Up against one of the pre-tournament favorites, Jordan reached the final of the Asian Cup for the first time after stunning South Korea 2-0.

Yazan Al Naimat and Mousa Tamari struck in the second half at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to upset the odds and end coach Jurgen Klinsmann's hopes of adding another major trophy to his collection.

"I believe the main thing I told my players was not to respect the South Korean team more than you should," Jordan coach Hussein Ammouta said afterward. "I think this gave my players that confidence.

"We had nothing to lose."

Jordan will play Iran or defending champion Qatar in the final this weekend. Their semifinal is on Wednesday.

South Korea, meanwhile, is left rue a missed opportunity as its wait for a third Asian Cup title goes on.

"The coach is always responsible for how a tournament goes for a team. The goal was to get to the final. We didn't get to the final," said Klinsmann, South Korea's coach who as a player helped West Germany win the World Cup in 1990. "We couldn't use our chances. We congratulate Jordan. They deserve to be in the final."

Al Naimat fired Jordan ahead in the 53rd minute by flicking a shot beyond goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, who had already pulled off a series of saves to keep the score level.

Tamari made it 2-0 in the 66th with a long-range effort that sent fans in the stadium wild and extend his team's unlikely run in the competition.

Jordan had only advanced to the round of 16 as one of the best third-place teams in the group stage and had finished below South Korea

in Group E.