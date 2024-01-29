Jordan advance to QF after late goals seal 3-2 win against Iraq

Al-Rayyan: Jordan scored two goals in stoppage time to advance to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup on Monday after a 3-2 comeback win against 10-man Iraq.

Yazan Al Arab levelled the game at Khalifa International Stadium in the fifth minute of added time and Nizar Al Rashdan netted the winner two minutes later.

The pre-quarterfinal match was turned on its head when Aymen Hussein was shown a second yellow card and sent off for excessive celebrations after putting Iraq 2-1 ahead.

The 2007 champion couldn’t hold on to its lead and eventually folded under the pressure as Jordan mounted a late fightback. Iraq had beaten pre-tournament favourite Japan and advanced to the knockout stage as the winner of Group D. And in Hussein, it had the most prolific striker in the competition with five goals in the group stage. While Hussein added to that total, his red card proved pivotal to Iraq’s elimination.