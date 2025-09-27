Jonathan shoots down gold at Jr shooting WC

new delhi: India’s 16-year-old Jonathan Gavin Antony stole the limelight on day two of the ISSF Junior World here by winning the men’s 10m air pistol title with a flawless performance.

The young Indian, who had topped qualification with 586-19x, carried his form into the finals, shooting 21 of 24 shots in the 10s to secure gold with a commanding margin of 8.5 points.

Italy’s Luca Arrighi took silver with 236.3 (572-21x), while Spain’s Lucas Sanchez Tome claimed bronze on 215.1 (573-11x). The final also witnessed the tournament’s first shoot-off, where Iran’s Hosein Gohari edged out Italy’s Gabriele Aldo Villani for sixth place, after both were tied on 156.8. The Iranian went on to finish fifth with 174.8 (572-12x).

Individual Neutral Athlete Vladislav Makarov (194.3) and Igor Tupitsym (134.9) finished fourth and seventh respectively. India’s Chirag Sharma, who had entered the finals second with 578-15x, finished eighth with 115.6.

In the junior women’s 10m air pistol final, Individual Neutral Athlete Evelina Shiena delivered a composed performance, leading from start to finish to secure gold with 240.9.

India’s Rashmika Sahgal, who had qualified fifth with 573-17x, battled hard but fell short, taking silver with 236.1, 4.8 points behind Evelina.

Iran’s Fatemah Shekari, who had qualified eighth with 567-14x, rose to the occasion to secure bronze

with 213.8. agencies