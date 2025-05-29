J&K’s Suhail in squad for Thailand clash

Bangkok: Suhail Ahmad Bhat on Wednesday became the latest footballer from Jammu and Kashmir to earn an India call-up as head coach Manolo Marquez announced a 28-member squad for an international friendly against Thailand on June 4.

The fixture in Thailand is part of India’s preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round, where the Blue Tigers will face Hong Kong on June 10 in Kowloon City.

The 20-year-old central forward, who hails from the Bemnia region of Srinagar, was a key figure in Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s triumphant Indian Super League campaign last season and is seen as a promising attacking talent.

The squad announcement also marks the return of East Bengal’s dependable central defender Anwar Ali, who had been sidelined since February due to a hamstring injury. He last featured in competitive action against Bengaluru FC in the ISL.

The squad, which includes talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri, who came out of retirement in March to bolster a struggling side, had been camping in Kolkata for the past 10 days.

In Kolkata, Marquez’s men underwent six full days of training, with gym sessions in the mornings and on-pitch training in the evenings.

The Blue Tigers played two practice matches on May 26 and 27. On Monday, they won 2-1 against Santosh Trophy champions Bengal, with Brandon Fernandes and Ashique Kuruniyan finding the net.