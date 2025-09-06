Jhingan out of Asian Cup qualifiers

new delhi : Star India defender Sandesh Jhingan has successfully undergone surgery for a cheekbone fracture which he sustained while playing in the CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan, his Indian Super League side FC Goa said on Friday.

Jhingan suffered the injury during India’s group match against Iran on September 1 in Hisor, Tajikistan. India lost that match 0-3, and Jhingan returned home on Wednesday.

“Yes, his surgery happened on Thursday,” FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur said. The surgery has rendered the 32-year-old stalwart doubtful for India’s two crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifying round matches next month -- on October 9 in Singapore and on October 14 in Margao. The AIFF said in a statement that Jhingan “is under expert medical care in Goa, and his recovery and rehabilitation are being closely monitored”.

“AIFF and FC Goa remain fully aligned in ensuring Sandesh receives the best treatment and every support required during this period. AIFF and FC Goa remain fully aligned in ensuring Sandesh receives the best treatment,” the

statement said.