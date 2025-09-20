Jhingan boost for India as Singapore clash looms

new delhi: India will have the towering presence of ace defender Sandesh Jhingan during their AFC Asian qualifier against Singapore next month, coach Khalid Jamil said here on Friday.

Jhingan has been recuperating from a cheekbone surgery due to an injury sustained during the recent CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan, where India finished a creditable third.

India will face Singapore in an away tie on October 9 at the National Stadium in Kallang, and in the return match, they will host the Asian neighbours at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

"Yes, he (Jhingan) will be available for those games," Jamil said during a press meet organised by the All India Football Federation.

Jamil expressed full faith in his team to perform in crunch matches, keeping the pressure away. "They have performed in the Asian Cup qualifiers. I believe in them. And the character they showed, I am sure they will definitely do very well against Singapore," he said.

"So, the pressure will definitely be there on us. Without pressure I cannot work. So, talking about Sandesh, yes, he will be available for our next game," he added.

The Indian team will have a tough task at hand against Singapore as many of their players might already have appeared in the Singapore Premier League ahead of the qualifiers. "Yes, it is a difficult game. But we have to prepare very well and just give our best to get a positive result. We have to be prepared for all situations," he said.