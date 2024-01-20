Jharkhand CM attends FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers as chief guest

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday attended the final match of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 as a chief guest of the event in Ranchi.



The chief minister the event held at Jaipal Singh Astroturf Stadium, Morhabadi, where he enjoyed the final match of the Olympic Qualifier between Germany vs USA.

During the match, he was seen encouraging the players of both teams.

The Indian women’s hockey team was on Friday knocked out of the Paris Olympics qualification race following

a 0-1 loss to Japan here, derailing the momentum gained after a historic semifinal finish at Tokyo Games.

Kana Urata’s sixth minute strike from the penalty corner turned out to be the winner for Japan as the wheels that were set in motion for the Indian women’s team, following the high in Tokyo in 2021, seemed to have come off after the utterly disappointing show in one of its hubs in recent years.