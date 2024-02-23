Jenneke Schopman resigns as chief coach of Indian women’s hockey team

Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman resigned on Friday, days after creating a furore by claiming that she was not valued and respected enough by the national federation.

The Dutch coach had taken over the reins of the women’s team in 2021 from Sjoerd Marine, who had led the side to a historic fourth position at the Tokyo Olympics.

Schopman’s contract was to end in August this year after the Paris

Olympics but following her recent critical comments, it was expected that she won’t continue.

Hockey India (HI) informed that the 46-year-old coach tendered

her resignation to Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey after the conclusion of team’s outing in the home leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Odisha.