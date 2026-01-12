Javelin player Neeraj Chopra resumes training in South Africa

New Delhi: Javelin King Neeraj Chopra has resumed training at his base in South Africa. Millenium Post has learnt, even though Neeraj is no longer under the tutelage of his one-time idol-cum-coach Jan Zelezny, the Indian has begun training in right earnest for the 2026 season.

This is the first time an official has confirmed on Neeraj’s career since most of the news has been on him setting up a sports management firm “Vel” and his decision to split from Zelezny.

“Neeraj flew back to South Africa on January 4. His firm will be managed by professionals, which includes his wife. This is in no way going to distract or disturb Neeraj the athlete,” said the official, who has been a mentor for Neeraj Chopra since his early days.

Today, Neeraj, winner of a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics is a massive superstar.

However, when he failed to do well at the World Championship last year in Tokyo, there was massive disappointment for fans.

“Do not worry about Neeraj the athlete, he is focused and now wants to do things differently.

He has been a keen observer and student. After having worked with two big coaches, Neeraj now feels he should be doing things on his own. It is also well-known, when Neeraj had breached the 90-metre mark last year, he had peaked too early,” said the official.

Neeraj Chopra had first risen as a star when he was training under Klaus Bartonietz. The decision to then move to Jan Zelezny, a big champion, was also after much thought. Neeraj has used Potchefstroom in South Africa as a training base many times in the past. Even now he is training there under coaches as well, but there is no big name.

In a way, Neeraj wanting to keep a low profile and train is typical of his personality. He has not been one of those athletes who craved for media attention, repeatedly.

And for all those who know Neeraj Chopra the champion, he has always been modest despite winning two medals at two different Olympics.

He is well aware in 2026, the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, means a lot. Before that, the Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow. This time, the CWG is low profile, thanks to the hosts struggling with funds.

“Neeraj is definitely looking at the next Olympic cycle, which culminates in 2028 in Los Angeles. He has a lot left in him,” added the official.