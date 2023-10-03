Javelin: Neeraj all set to defend his gold as arch-rival Nadeem pulls out due to injury

Hangzhou: India’s Neeraj Chopra would seek to defend his gold medal and end the season on a high when he takes the field for the much-anticipated men’s javelin throw event here on Wednesday.

It could just be a cakewalk for India’s greatest athlete as his nearest competitor and world silver medallist Arshad Nadeem has pulled out of the Games due to a chronic knee injury which has troubled him for some time now.

Chopra has won every competition against Nadeem, nine in all, including the 2018 Asian Games, where the Pakistani was third when the Indian stood on top of the podium.

“After consulting the medical personnel, Mr. Arshad Nadeem has now decided not to participate in the Asian Games in order to

prevent any untoward situation that may hinder his training program and participation in the Paris 2024,” Pakistan contingent issued a

press release.

“The Chief Medical Officer (Dr Asad Abbas) of the Pakistan Contingent recommended a comprehensive check-up. Mr. Arshad Nadeem underwent a thorough medical examination, including a non-invasive test i.e. MRI at a local hospital here in Hangzhou.

The MRI revealed a chronic injury which he has been carrying.”

Nadeem has beaten Chopra in the race of reaching 90m first but the Indian Olympic champion has been victorious in all the events featuring the duo, starting from the 2016 South Asian Games where the Pakistani had won a bronze.

