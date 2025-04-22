Javelin event ft Chopra moved to Bengaluru

New Delhi: The legend of Neeraj Chopra acquired a fresh tint as the two-time Olympics medallist on Monday announced a new event called the NC Classic, which will be held in Bengaluru on May 25. No teaser this, NC stands for Neeraj Chopra.

For athletics buffs who may wonder what this meet is all about, it is yet another attempt at further popularising the javelin throw sport in India. Originally, this event was to be held in Panchkula, Haryana, but has now been shifted to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The event has been classified as a World Athletics ‘A’ category competition.

Addressing the media virtually on Monday, Neeraj sounded very excited as he spoke about the event. For those well versed with the javelin event, a one-day affair, Neeraj is organising this in conjunction with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). The official reason assigned for shifting the event out of Panchkula is floodlight conditions which are needed. According to Neeraj, the lighting will be of a higher lux intensity at the Bengaluru arena. For those curious about Bengaluru as a venue, the state government will also offer full support. “Preparations were in full swing to host the event in Panchkula and I also was keen since it is my home turf. However, due to technical reasons, it had to be shifted,” said Neeraj.

The star cast for the javelin event will include Neeraj himself, Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, Thomas Rohler and Curtis Thompson. Indian fans are interested in knowing if Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will also compete, but it is not certain. “We have spoken to Arshad Nadeem but nothing is confirmed,” said Neeraj. It is well-known that relations between India and Pakistan are extremely strained. If at all Nadeem has to come, it will require clearance from the highest office in the Government of India.

Asked about the event, Neeraj became emotional. “It has been a long-standing dream to organise and bring a world class javelin competition to India. I am sure the fellow athletes and my fans in India will create an experience that will be spoken of for a long time,” he said. For the record, DP Manu, who was once touted as a good and rising javelin star will not be in fray. He has been slapped with a four-year ban after testing positive for Methyltestosterone, a prohibited substance, during the Indian Grand Prix in 2024.

The ban news, officially, came out only on March 3, 2025. He will be unable to compete till 2028. Manu was a contender even for the Paris Olympics, but his name was removed. It became clear last year itself there was some dirt.