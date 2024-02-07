Jasprit Bumrah becomes World No.1 bowler in ICC Test rankings

These are happy days for fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, the man who bowled India to a 106-run win over England in the second Test at Vizag on Monday. Some thought, Yashasvi Jaiswal deserved the Player-Of-The-Match award for his double hundred but as has been the case rarely, a bowler claiming nine wickets in a Test is a big deal.

As if this was another reward coming the way of Bumrah, he has become the World No.1 bowler as per ICC Test rankings announced on Wednesday.

This is not the first time a bowler from India has become No.1 as per the ICC rankings but for a fast bowler to scale that summit is big.

India has been considered a land of snake charmers as well as spinners. However, the rise of fast bowlers in India began with Kapil Dev (434 wickets) in the 80s, after which Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan and Irfan Pathan also hogged the limelight. For Bumrah, who also crossed the 150-plus Test tally in terms of wickets in Vizag is also something which needs to be celebrated.

What is unique is the three previous No.1 bowlers from India were all spinners, Late Bishan Bedi, a magician who passed away recently, R.Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The ongoing series between India and England has been gripping, locked at 1-1. Many thought the emphasis will be on spin but the way Bumrah burst into brilliance in the port city of Vizag was scary.

The Englishmen, who have grown up facing fast bowlers from a nascent stage, now fear Bumrah. They would love it if he is rested for the third Test, though that makes no sense, in cricket logic.

For the record, Bumrah toppled Ashwin to become No.1. This kind of a battle between the two will be more in news as Ashwin is one wicket away from the Test aggregate of 500 wickets.

“Jasprit Bumrah has become the first India pacer to top the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings after an outstanding performance in the second match of their ICC World Test Championship series against England in Visakhapatnam,” said the ICC release on Wednesday.

The release added: “The 30-year-old’s nine-wicket match haul has helped him leapfrog Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin, making him only the fourth from his country to attain number one position after spinners Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishan Singh Bedi.”

Bumrah now has a tally of 881 rating points. This may be a piece of stats but what is to be praised is Jasprit Bumrah has come good in all formats after a back injury.

He has recently spoken of how love for the Test format, which means his swing, reverse swing and yorkers will evoke fear in the English batters, with three more Tests to go.

Some former English cricketers who are now commentators or columnists have also been singing paeans about Jasprit Bumrah. It includes Alastair Cook and former England captain Nasser Hussain.

Social media reactions and memes on video are going even more viral after this news broke out on the bearded bard becoming No.1. He is 30 years of age, at present.

But looking at fast bowlers like Jimmy Anderson still plying their trade in the 40s, Bumrah can preserve

himself well.